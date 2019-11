Coach Mark Moore is more than just a karate instructor. When students step on his mat, he is teaching them the values of positivity, self-improvement, and community service.Upon entry to his electric studio in South New Jersey, students are welcomed by a sensei who is both their biggest fan and hero.The community at Underground Martial Arts & Fitness Center allows youth to participate in raising money and awareness for local causes. Coach Mark has seen the effects of depression and suicide first-hand through the struggles of both his family and students. He uses martial arts as a means to uplift the entire community, proudly saying, "Your attitude determines your altitude!"144 Tuckahoe Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080