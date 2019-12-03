This Loyola College Student Fought Breast Cancer and Won

This Loyola college student's journey to recovery will inspire you.

Anna Wassman said she was about three months away from graduation when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.


Wassman said she didn't have any family history of breast cancer, so her diagnosis came as a shock.

"Being here at Loyola and actually graduating on time was one of my biggest goals that I set for myself, and I think that's what got my through my diagnosis and the beginning parts of going through breast cancer treatment," she said.


Wassman said it isn't just about grades, homework or school.

"It's really making sure that you are actually OK and can move forward from this place holding on to those values and actually becoming the person you're supposed to be," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Fremont residents want stop sign, traffic light at intersection after deadly hit-and-run
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers tonight
Holiday car burglaries spike in North Bay
Football player takes to field with dogs after losing both parents
Show More
Off-duty CHP officer assaulted at Emeryville shopping mall
2 killed in SJ crash caused by alleged DUI driver early Sunday identified
Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8
Cyber Monday deals: What to buy now, what can wait
Student in custody after shooting at Milwaukee-area school
More TOP STORIES News