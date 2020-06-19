Perlei Salon reopening will make you feel like you're on vacation

By Johanna Trupp
WAYNE, New Jersey -- If you're in desperate need of a hair appointment and want to get away without getting on a plane, Perlei Salon is back open for biz on Monday, June 22!

Perlei isn't like any other salon... it's a European getaway without stepping foot on a plane.

Owner, Linsey Barbuto followed her dreams of opening up her salon in her hometown of Wayne, New Jersey! But the breathtaking décor has the feels of Paris, Rome, and beyond.

It was all inspired by her trips abroad with her husband. Black and white movies play on repeat with sounds of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin filling the air.

Did we mention you're greeted with a cappuccino or glass of prosecco? Yeah, it doesn't get much better.

So, take the day, book the haircut you've been waiting for and support local!

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waynehairbeautyhair stylingglam labbeauty productsbe localish new yorkwabcbeauty & lifestylelocalishbe localishhairstylesoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 risk calculator: Safe, risky things to do as CA reopens
LIVE: Juneteenth 155th anniversary celebration in Texas
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
Public memorial service to be held for officer killed in Oakland
FULL LIST: Bay Area marches, rallies to mark Juneteenth
Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Alameda County lifting more restrictions
Oakland's bishop called 'racist' by Catholic pastor over BLM
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
Scammers pose as coronavirus contact tracers
Family of San Leandro man killed by officer inside Walmart demands justice
More TOP STORIES News