This PA nurse goes from the ER to the kitchen to serve those in need

Mindi Hoagey is an ER nurse in Pottstown, Pennsylvania who, after her shift, goes to her small business called Honey's Homebrewed Cafe and cooks meals for kids in need at her church.

When the pandemic began, she quickly realized a gap in the community.



"We ended up finding there was a need for children to have meals," said Hoagey.

Her day, however, isn't over when the last meal is served. She's still scheduled to work a 12-hour shift at Pottstown Hospital, where she's an emergency room nurse.


She says her dream is for her business to take off and for her to one day own her own cafe with her sister, Melanie McKnight.

But even when that happens, she says she doesn't think she could leave her life as a nurse behind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pottstown boroughfyi phillymore in commonwpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Thunderbirds fly over LA saluting front-line workers
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Newsom cancels daily update: Here's what we're missing
Atmospheric River moves into Bay Area this weekend
CDC alerts doctors to COVID-19-linked inflammatory condition in kids
COVID-19 Diaries: The Struggles of Small Business
22 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
Show More
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Virtual graduation and music festival for Cal students
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
More TOP STORIES News