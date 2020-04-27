This restaurant is using drag queens to deliver carry-out meals to customers!
Many restaurants are offering curbside pickup and carryout options amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City got creative and is using drag queens to deliver meals to its customers! Orders for Fiddlehead are placed over the phone or online at fiddleheadmc.com.
Related topics:
michigan citycoronavirusrestaurantsfood safetybe localish
michigan citycoronavirusrestaurantsfood safetybe localish
BE LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News