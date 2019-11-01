abc13 plus

Single mother goes from housekeeper to successful pastry chef

At Yummy Tummy Pastries in Humble, Texas, every custom cake is made with love by the hands of owner Letty Martinez.

Times weren't always this sweet for Martinez and her children though.

The mother of four found the courage to leave an abusive marriage, raise her young children on her own and turn her part-time passion into one of the most popular cake shops and bakery's in the Houston area.

Because of Martinez's hard work and sacrifice, all four of her children, now adults, are the first generation in the family to graduate from college.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodabc13 plusabc13 plus humblefeel good
ABC13 PLUS
How rescue horses are building forever friendships with veterans
German family brings unique concept around breakfast favorite
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immersive Experience: Kincade Fire in photos
4 dead, 4 hurt in Halloween house party in Orinda, police say
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': Watch ABC7 special report
Fairfield police investigating officer-involved shooting
1 person killed following head-on collision involving CAL FIRE vehicle
Kincade Fire: How to help Californians impacted by the fire
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Show More
SJ hopes to create power microgrids as back up to PG&E
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
How to freshen up old jewelry
Warriors' Stephen Curry undergoes surgery on injured hand
More TOP STORIES News