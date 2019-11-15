abc13 plus kingwood

Quadruple amputee mom learns how to drive again

Eight years ago, Katy Hayes made national headlines when she became a quadruple amputee.

The mom of three from Kingwood, Texas contracted a life-threatening bacterial infection days after giving birth. But she hasn't let her disability stop her from living life to the fullest.

Katy has now learned to live without arms and legs in order to achieve her dreams - even learning to do something she never thought possible! She got back behind the wheel of a car and learned to drive again.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingwoodabc13 plusabc13 plus kingwood
ABC13 PLUS KINGWOOD
Tiny home, big hearts: High school students build houses for veterans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Jury reaches verdict in Hillsborough heiress murder trial
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 1 of 2 teens killed by classmate
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
Santa Clarita, California, school shooting victims recovering
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing
2019 Excellence in Business Awards in SF exemplify diversity and more
SJ neighbors describe bicycle 'chop shops'
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
More TOP STORIES News