This Workout Class Combines Swordplay and Martial Arts

If you drive past one Chicago alley you may find yourself watching medieval and renaissance swordplay, and it's all just for a great workout!

Forteza Fitness is trying to build a strong community through martial arts and swordplay.

"What we are is an eclectic fitness and martial arts gym," said Jesse Kula, Forteza Fitness' manager.

Kula said "forteza" is the Italian word for strength.


"Playing with swords, there's nothing like it," said Thayne Alexander. "They say swords are sexy, and they really are."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inmates escape from Monterey County Jail
Kincade Fire 78 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
Wildlife groups push Gov. Newsom to ban rat poisons
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now?': ABC7 special report
Community honors late ABC7 News photographer Lorne Morrison
Healdsburg Winery destroyed by Kincade Fire holds tastings
Family of man killed in Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting speaks out
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Cool evening, and sunny, mild Monday
Halloween ends with a boom
Raiders get late TD pass, defensive stop to beat Lions 31-24
Preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Sonoma County
Authorities search for suspect after carjacking on I-580 in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News