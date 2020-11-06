localish

Illinois' only Black-owned brewery strives to bring attention to traditionally under-represented causes

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- Black Horizon is the only active Black-owned brewery in Illinois.

Meet co-owner Charles St. Clair, who gave a tour of the brewery, spoke about his journey from the military to brewery owner, and illustrated how to brew beer.

Black Horizon Brewery has brewed more than 100 unique beers since its opening in 2017.

Usually, 11 beers are on tap at this Willowbrook, Illinois location, all tagged with crazy names like "Chicken Fried Punk," " Fool Me Once" and "Stealin' Sunshine."

Earlier this year Black Horizon brewed their version of "Black is Beautiful," an effort by breweries across the country to bring attention to Black causes.

Black Horizon's brew of "Black is Beautiful" was a big hit and sold out in two weeks.

Proceeds were donated to the By the Hand Club for Kids in Chicago, which helps children in under-resourced neighborhoods "live an abundant life."

To find out more about Black Horizon Brewery go to Blackhorizonbrewing.com.
