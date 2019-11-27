Traditional Christmas Market Takes Over Chicago plaza

Every year, downtown Chicago's Daley Plaza turns into a cozy, traditional German Christmas market. Find great eats, hot drinks, and beautiful gift ideas!

Along with hand-crafted gifts, the market is also famous for its warm cup of Glühwein (hot spiced wine), which is served in the popular collectable souvenir mug. More than 60 vendors feature holiday ornaments, nutcrackers, cuckoo-clocks, toys, jewelry and much more. Christkindlmarket Chicago hosts an estimated million visitors each year from around the Chicagoland area, nation, and the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: 1-light storm today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sierra
Power restored at Oakland Airport after outage
Flight tracker: Storms threatens US airports on busy travel day
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
WATCH IN 60: Power back at OAK, more rain today, medical trial helps man walk again
Show More
Racial tensions at elite San Francisco prep school
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
Bay Area residents react to torrential rain
Flooding cleared on Muni subway service
Rain causes issues for drivers, knocks out power to some North Bay residents
More TOP STORIES News