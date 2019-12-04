Magical Winter Lights: America's largest holiday lantern display

Step into an enchanted lighted wonderland and travel the globe at Magical Winter Lights in LaMarque, Texas.

This 20-acre attraction features replicas of world landmarks, a colorful undersea landscape, a mystical forest and a prehistoric land with life-size dinosaurs! The displays are all created with Texas-sized Chinese lanterns - some of them up to 60 feet tall!

For more information, visit www.magicalwinterlights.com.

Magical Winter Lights will compete in Monday night's episode of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" on ABC13. Tune in at 7 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la marqueholiday lightsholidaychristmas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SFDA will not retry gun charge against man acquitted in Kate Steinle killing
Poet, meditator and speaker Yung Pueblo to visit ABC7
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Sen. Kamala Harris' next steps, red kettles at BART, 2020 housing market
Rain triggers landslide, problems on Bay Area roadways
3 hospitalized after 7 vehicle crash on I-280 in San Jose
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Officials seek ideas for replacing Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
More TOP STORIES News