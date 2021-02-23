nonprofit

Tweet sparks generosity that becomes Helping Hands

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It started with a tweet in 2017. Kaitlyn Parhm asked for canned goods to help feed the hungry. The response was immediate. With an overload of responses, she was inspired to create Helping Hands, a nonprofit to help those in need in the city of Inglewood.

"My focus during the pandemic has been keeping people off the streets, it's been providing them with the help they need," said Parhm.

Food, basic toiletries, clothing and helping the homeless is part of Helping Hands' mission. They also host community events.

"Every community needs someone that's willing to help when we can't help ourselves," said Leslie Frison, a Los Angeles resident.

Because her nonprofit relies heavily on donations, Parhm said the pandemic has been tough because people aren't able to donate as much. However, she recently started selling sweatshirts where she said 100 percent of the proceeds goes back to her nonprofit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodkabccommunitynonprofitlocalish
NONPROFIT
Students invent tool to avoid germs with help from non-profit
Non-profit sells designer clothes help kids in need
Café employs people with disabilities, holds auction to stay open
Blind veteran meets his new guide dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
2 Bay Area counties join red tier: Here's what will change
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
Newsom signs CA relief package with $600 stimulus payments
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man arrested for threatening to kill Asians
Bay Area couple finds $25K in stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Show More
Bay Area Black, Latina couple lowballed $250K in home appraisal
Reopening CA: Bay Area businesses prepare for move to red tier
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
SF City Lights founder, poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Skipper, the 'miracle' pup with 6 legs, is beating the odds
More TOP STORIES News