Class of 2020: UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed graduation for millions of students, but one University of Houston senior is just thankful to be alive and earn his diploma.

Desaviour Ikner started college at Southern Illinois University on academic and athletic scholarships. But during his sophomore year, he was robbed and shot.

"I was just sitting there in a puddle of my own blood," Ikner said.

Ikner couldn't walk for several weeks and had to withdraw from school. He spent the next three semesters in rehab, hoping he would be able to come back stronger and better than ever.

Ikner eventually recovered and said, "I was so happy when I got my swag back in my walk."

Ikner ended up transferring to the University of Houston and received more scholarships, had travel opportunities and is debt-free as a college graduate.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstoneducationcommunity stronggraduationgraduation 2020all goodcollegeclass of 2020ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: SF mayor to address vandalism amid George Floyd protests
Looting continues in 2nd night of East Bay George Floyd protest; several arrested
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
Family IDs federal officer killed in Oakland near George Floyd protest
No curfew planned in NYC after protests turn violent again
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
Who are the protesters? Most peaceful, reports of white nationalists
Show More
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
Professor explains how race factored into chaotic LA protests
SpaceX Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station
Chrissy Teigen offers $200K to bail out protesters
Mayor wants curfew after protest vandalism in SF
More TOP STORIES News