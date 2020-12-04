Track coach breaks record for fastest mile while dribbling basketball

Running a four-and-a-half-minute mile is undoubtedly impressive - but doing so while dribbling a basketball seems nearly impossible. That's exactly what one UNC track and field coach did on November 18th, breaking the world record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pumpedlocalishwtvd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Bay Area counties enacting stay-at-home order starting Sunday
SJ firefighters respond to massive warehouse fire
SF could run out of ICU beds by Dec. 26, Dr. Colfax warns
Here's what will close under the Bay Area stay-at-home order
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid
Show More
Man injured in SF shooting, police searching for suspect
Bay Area businesses react to possible stay-at-home restrictions
Which health care workers will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Data shows Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel
COVID-19 Update: 3 Contra Costa Co. gyms fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
More TOP STORIES News