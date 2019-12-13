Houston's Urban Nutcracker: A modern, inclusive twist on a holiday classic

Dancer Traci Greene has performed on some of the most prestigious stages in the world, but she hasn't seen a lot of dancers who look like her.

So, Greene founded the Lab Performing Arts Initiative, a non-profit designed to help minority dancers struggling with expenses, availability, and lack of exposure.

Proceeds from Houston's Urban Nutcracker go toward scholarships.

You can expect to see the classic story you grew up with, but with a modern twist. And the locations the dancers visit might surprise you!
