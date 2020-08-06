localish

Opera music fills the air while you dine at South Philly's Victor Cafe

A lot has changed during this COVID-19 crisis, especially for the restaurant industry.

But a South Philadelphia institution is out to prove that, even in despair, the show must go on.

People have been packing Victor Cafe on Dickinson Street for live opera for years. The restaurant started hiring opera students as servers to provide a concert with meals.

You can catch performances sporadically throughout the week. The Victor Cafe took the show to the second-floor balcony after dining rooms shut down in March.

The cafe initially closed during the pandemic but is now doing takeout and delivery. Plus, they are working on some sort of outdoor dining plan and hope to welcome customers back to the dining room soon. #BeLocalish


The Victor Café | Facebook | Instagram
1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-468-3040
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiafyi phillywpvibe localish philadelphialocalishbe localishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Cop stays with woman dying in the street after accident
Roller skates are back in fashion!
Los Angeles Rams player John Johnson shares his go-to spots!
Third Ward mortuary art brings comfort to grieving families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA bill would require employers to disclose COVID-19 exposure
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
1 killed after chase, officer-involved shooting in Oakland
New Alameda Co. plan will pay some COVID-19 positive residents to stay home
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Show More
Are break rooms hot spot for COVID-19? UCSF doctor explains
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
Coronavirus live updates: Santa Clara University to begin school year online
Lebanon investigates blast Beirut amid rising anger
Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of A-bomb attack
More TOP STORIES News