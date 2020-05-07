localish

Gather 'round for virtual story time with Oakland-based author Mac Barnett

By Victoria Vallecorse
OAKLAND, Calif. -- New York Times bestselling author Mac Barnett is conducting live storytelling sessions on his Instagram account.

Since school is canceled for kids across the nation, Mac made it his mission to find a way for kids to stay reading, learning, and connected during self-isolation. His solution? A book club show!

Kids and parents can tune in to Instagram Live everyday at noon and 5 p.m. to watch Mac's Book Club Show.

You and your child can join families from all over the world to watch, read along, and interact with Mac via live video!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgochildrenbookscoronavirusinstagram storiesshelter in placelocalish show (lsh)instagramlocalishstory time
LOCALISH
Let your imagination run wild on a neighborhood safari
Chalk art brings these neighbors together
Seniors stay positive amid pandemic
Father-daughter help the homeless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
First case of community spread in CA occurred in a nail salon
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Phase 2: CA officials reveal new reopening guidelines
Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says
Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district in Florida
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
COVID-19 Diaries: A restaurant's response to pandemic
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Coronavirus: Some SF businesses could begin storefront pickup on May 18, mayor's office says
More TOP STORIES News