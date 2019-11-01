museums

Visit the Unique and Macabre Country Doctor Museum

Gruesome, innovative, misguided, compassionate, toxic ... The Country Doctor Museum in Bailey, North Carolina has it all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baileymuseumsmedical marvelsdoctorslocalishmy go to
MUSEUMS
Handcuffs, straitjackets, and magic at Houdini Museum in NYC
Design concepts revealed for Pulse shooting memorial, museum
Meet the stars where you live
Meet the stars where you live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at house party in Orinda, police say
'Fire, Power, Wind: What Now': Watch ABC7 special report
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Maria Fire in Ventura County jumps to 8,300 acres, evacuations remain
Kincade Fire 68 percent contained, holds steady at 77,758 acres burned
AccuWeather forecast: Sunshine, warm and dry
Show More
How the Kincade Fire unfolded: IMMERSIVE
Fire victims return home, find sentimental possessions among the rubble
Kincade Fire: Devastation at Soda Rock Winery
ABC7 anchor Dion Lim making her moment with new book
San Jose family creates scary good Sharks Halloween display
More TOP STORIES News