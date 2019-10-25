What Happens When a Risqué Artist Takes a Stab at Halloween?

What happens when an artist known for pushing the envelope takes a stab at Halloween?
You get a place called 2nd Sanctuary -- a five-part fall adventure inside what's rumored to be the haunted upper floors of a church.
It combines a zombie disco, 4 mind-bending VR experiences in 360-degrees, an escape room, a labyrinth that pays homage to the tortured hard rock love songs of the 1970s and a weird and whacky acrobatic performance called the Dancing Dead starring a cast of zombies.
Check out more local videos from Localish here.
Watch Localish across the country: ABC Shows Localish
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News