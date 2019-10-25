What Happens When a Risqué Artist Takes a Stab at Halloween?

What happens when an artist known for pushing the envelope takes a stab at Halloween?
You get a place called 2nd Sanctuary -- a five-part fall adventure inside what's rumored to be the haunted upper floors of a church.
It combines a zombie disco, 4 mind-bending VR experiences in 360-degrees, an escape room, a labyrinth that pays homage to the tortured hard rock love songs of the 1970s and a weird and whacky acrobatic performance called the Dancing Dead starring a cast of zombies.


Check out more local videos from Localish here.

Watch Localish across the country: ABC Shows Localish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
my go tolocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newsom update on Kincade Fire
PG&E warns of another power shutoff beginning Saturday night
Poor air quality across Bay Area due to Kincade Fire smoke
Body of infant found at waste facility in San Jose
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire grows, PG&E prepares to cut power, governor's warning to PG&E
'I'm about to blow his brains out:' Eagles' Cox 911 call released
Obama, Clinton remember Cummings for honor at funeral
Show More
Tick Fire forces more evacuations, destroys homes
Airbnb hosts offering free housing for Kincade Fire evacuees, relief workers
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
More TOP STORIES News