glam lab

What's new in Breast Cancer Screening Technology?

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
NEW YORK -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Glam Lab checks out the latest and greatest in screening technology.

We've all heard it- early detection can mean SURVIVAL and these new innovations are making that checkup safer, more accessible and even more comfortable.

From the Mammovan, a spacious mammography on wheels that comes to YOU, to a new scan without the painful compression and genetic testing that can help doctors better understand the potential risk for some women.

Glam Lab sits down with NewBeauty Editor at large, Sarah Eggenberger who researched all the latest tech so women know their options.

Remember ladies, we all need to get checked!

The American Cancer Society suggests women should start getting a yearly mammogram between the ages of 40 and 45 unless they are at a higher risk due factors such as genetics.

For the full scoop on the latest screening tech and how it's even helping women with breast reconstruction, check out the NewBeauty article here!

Follow Jo on Instagram for behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab every week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityupper east sidehealthbreast cancerglam labbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
GLAM LAB
10-year-old drag kid's Pride March makeup tutorial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Arrest made in brazen SF Chinatown assault
1 student hurt, 1 custody in Santa Rosa high school shooting
Raiders Hall of Famer Willie Brown dead at age 78
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today
Klay Thompson could miss entire season: Report
Show More
WATCH IN 60: PG&E power shutoff warning, CA gas price investigation, few Uber riders tip
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Gov. Newsom calls for investigation into California gas prices
Police investigate accusations of bullying toward male cheerleader at a South Bay high school
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys Fremont couple's rental home
More TOP STORIES News