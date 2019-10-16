Whole Smoked Alligator Is Snappin' in Chicago

Four-foot seasoned alligators stuffed with chicken thighs and smoked? We'll bite!

Chef Brian Jupiter shows us how he does it at Frontier in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Frontier is known for their whole-animal wild game service.

"It's quite a spectacle once the alligator does get the restaurant floor," Jupiter said. "Phones are out, people are in somewhat of an awe."

Jupiter said Chicago residents and visitors looking for an adventurous, unique experience should stop by his restaurant.

"If you're looking for fun, come to Frontier," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters investigating cause of energy facility fire in Crockett
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Winchester Mystery House hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail
WATCH IN 60: BART bonus at SFO, booming pot business, Omni Hotel olive trees
Video shows Utah trooper save man seconds before oncoming train smashes vehicle
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Tracking chance of rain
Explosion at East Bay energy facility caught on camera
Birds eye view of NuStar energy facility in the East Bay
PG&E gas executive out of job: Report
4 peacocks search for forever homes in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News