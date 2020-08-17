Wilson's Whirligig Park has catapulted the community into the national spotlight

Wilson, North Carolina's story has captivated the imagination of the country. Farm machinery repairman, Vollis Simpson, began making gigantic kinetic sculptures at his family farm in Wilson County when he was nearing retirement age. He kept making his "whirligigs"-seven days a week-until about six months before he dies at the age of 94. The story of Wilson's campaign to use the renowned whirligigs to recharge its downtown has catapulted the community into the national spotlight.
