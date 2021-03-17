localish

WATCH: Competitive eater devours 10,000-calorie American breakfast

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- Nela Zisser is a competitive eater and model from Auckland, New Zealand who is known for eating large meals in a short amount of time on your YouTube channel.

In this video, she takes on an enormous American breakfast challenge that she claims contained 10,000 calories.

In front of me here on the plate Ive got 10 bacon pancakes, about a kilo of bacon, hash browns, fried eggs, sausages, and also toast, Zisser says in the video.

Clocking in at 26 minutes and 54 seconds, Zisser took down this giant breakfast challenge with ease. Im super stoked with that time considering that was a big plate of food, she says.

HUNGRY?: Watch more food videos here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish foodbreakfastlocalishamerican food
LOCALISH
Woman sews pillowcases for children in hospitals
Family, food and love are Taste of Texas' key to success
Blind, autistic wrestler has no fear
COVID Tech Connect provides devices to connect ICU COVID patients with loved ones
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90 million payments as of Wednesday
6 vs. 500: Discrepancies in Bay Area, LA vaccine appointments
Here's what it takes to create virtual docuseries amid pandemic
LIVE: New SJPD chief holds news conference
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
Suspect arrested in latest attack on an Asian American in SF
Newsom criticizes recall effort as signature collection deadline arrives
Show More
Study examines how sleep, stress impact COVID vaccine response
8 dead in GA spa shootings; Suspect faces murder charges
COVID-19 updates: San Mateo Co. moves into orange tier
Here's how Bay Area small businesses found success during COVID
EDD misclassifies woman struggling to get benefits for 15 months
More TOP STORIES News