Work from home in a tiny office in your backyard

ELGIN, Ill. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has made working from home the new normal.
Since finding space in your home to create a permanent workspace may become a necessity, why not create it in your backyard?
"We just thought it made a lot of sense to take all our years of experience of designing small spaces and really allow a different outlet to be able to work from home," said Bob Clarizio, Founder and CEO of Bantam Built. "We've been able to take their work from the kitchen table to the backyard."
For five years the Elgin-based company has built tiny homes for buyers all around the country. Now, they're building tiny offices called the INshed.
The cost of an INshed starts at $8,500, and the final price will increase depending on how much the unit is customized.
"These sheds range from 96 square feet to 160. We wanted to really incorporate all the bells and whistles you'd find in a new home," Clarizio said.
Upgraded INsheds can have built-in bookcases, surround-sound and Alexa smart switches.
"We wanted to make the space functional but also like it's an extension of their home," Clarizio added. "In such an uncertain time we wanted to deliver a product that could create some sort of sanity in this crazy, chaotic time."
