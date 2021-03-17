World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday

By Beccah Hendrickson
WAYNE -- A World War II veteran, who piloted more than 30 missions through Nazi Germany and Italy and also survived Pearl Harbor is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Lt. Col. William Bonelli currently resides in Wayne, Pennsylvania.


He is battling cancer and his family wasn't sure if he would make it to his 100th birthday.

They threw him a 99 and a half birthday party last fall, but now, they are excited he gets to celebrate the major milestone of turning 100 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm to bring wintry showers to Bay Area
3 arrested in shocking attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
CHS: Could too much pot make you sick?
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
6 vs. 500: Discrepancies in Bay Area, LA vaccine appointments
Here's what it takes to create virtual docuseries amid pandemic
IRS plans to delay April 15 tax deadline to mid-May: Sources
Show More
Asian Americans report being targeted at least 500 times in 2 months
Disney CEO announces opening date for Disneyland
GA official criticized for pinning alleged gunman's actions to 'bad day'
Suspect arrested in latest attack on an Asian American in SF
Newsom criticizes recall effort as signature collection deadline arrives
More TOP STORIES News