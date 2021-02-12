localish

You can now get your Wawa classics without leaving your car

FALLS TOWNSHIP -- You can now experience Wawa's one-of-a kind food offerings without ever leaving your car.

Wawa opened a Drive-Thru location in Falls Township, Pa. is the second of its kind.

The convivence store is a Philadelphia favorite and known as a one-stop-shop for snacks, sandwiches, coffee and plenty more.


Wawa Drive Thru
West Trenton and Pine Grove Road, Fall Township, 19067
