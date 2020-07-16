Texas girl turns lemonade stand into successful businesses while also helping to save the honeybees

AUSTIN, Texas -- Mikaila Ulmer, the young CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade, has been making a huge impact and proving that there is no age limit in becoming a successful entrepreneur.

The 15-year-old from Austin has a brand that is sold in over 1,800 stores nationwide.

Mikaila first started her award-winning company as a lemonade stand when she was just four years old.

She became fascinated with bees and learned about their important role in the ecosystem.

She modified her great-grandmother's recipe for flaxseed lemonade and sweetened it with honey, then began selling her product to help raise money to save honeybees.

Mikaila's lemonade became so popular, she began selling it and children's business competitions and developed her own company.

She's been recognized by "TIME" magazine, "Forbes" and made an appearance on ABC's "Shark Tank." And she's even received praise by former president Barack Obama.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinentrepreneurshipbusinessbeesall goodktrklemonadegood newslocalishinsect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools, sources say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: CA to make announcement on schools reopening, sources say
49ers, Giants announce plan to distribute 500,000 face masks
US, UK, Canada accuse Russia of hacking COVID-19 vaccine trials
SF Police Commission votes to put BLM signs in every police station
Cyber security, tech experts weigh in on massive Twitter breach
Show More
Vallejo seeks criminal investigation into Police Dept. for evidence destruction in fatal shooting
1.3M sought jobless aid last week, even as economy slowly picks up
CDC director: If everyone wore masks, US could control COVID
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting
SF doctor explains how to prevent, treat acne under your face mask
More TOP STORIES News