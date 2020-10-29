localish

Youth orchestra gives kids safe space to play music during coronavirus pandemic

By Zach Ben-Amots
In the north suburbs of Chicago, the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory is setting a new standard for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, while still giving kids an opportunity to create music together.

"Our mission -- to build a home with the power of music to enrich the lives of our students and their communities," founder and Director Allan Dennis said.

All music ensembles throughout the country were forced to immediately disband when the first coronavirus wave hit. But after a summer of planning and remote music education, the Midwest Young Artists' team unveiled a plan unlike any other in the nation.

On top of standard protocols, which include constant mask wearing, social distancing, temperature checks and coronavirus questionnaires, plastic barriers are placed between all students' chairs, and plastic enclosures surround any musician who can't wear a mask to play (such as brass or woodwind players).

Nearly all rehearsals are outside. And to maintain that during the winter, MYAC built a massive heated tent just behind their building, which now remains mostly empty.

"It's provided an important creative outlet for these kids, something that we think they need more than ever before," Associate Director Greg Diethrich said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
highwoodsocial distancingcoronavirusmusiccoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus pandemiclocalish show (lsh)covid 19 pandemiclocalishwlscovid 19
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
VTA smart pass provides students with free rides
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Want to get a COVID test for the holidays? Here's what to know
PG&E appoints Patricia Poppe as new CEO
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Bay Area grocery stores running out of toilet paper, again
COVID-19 updates: CA could adopt strict new workplace standards
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Proposal would require CA companies provide free COVID-19 tests
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
AccuWeather forecast: Morning drizzle/rain then showers today
More TOP STORIES News