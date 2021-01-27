localish

YouTuber uses her platform to empower women gamers, give back

SAN FRANCISCO -- Whether she's building a giant underwater Lego House or challenging her husband to a build off in Minecraft, YouTuber Brianna Arsement churns out viral hits while inspiring future gamers and giving back to the community.

As a registered nurse, she takes an altruistic approach to content creation.

"I've seen people who are ill and hurting in the hospital," said Brianna. "And so I try to keep that in the back of my mind, like what would make those people smile, what would be entertaining if I'm stuck in a hospital bed."

The gamer and philanthropist demonstrates her commitment to helping others through efforts with The Starlight Children's Foundation, Toys For Tots, and more.

Brianna continues to challenge perceptions of women in gaming, inspire young YouTubers, and impact change by creating positive and uplifting videos.

Keep up with all of Brianna's adventures on her YouTube accounts: Brianna and BriannaPlayz.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscokgoyoutubevideo gamelocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
One Napa family brings Disney-inspired pandemic project to new heights
NJ's sweet and explosive hot chocolate bombs
Doctor's life-changing clinic brings sight to those in need
Chicago's froSkate is an inclusive skating collective
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strongest storm of season triggers flooding, power outages
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Storm timeline: Lightning, more rain still on the way to Bay Area
Blizzard warning in Lake Tahoe until Friday
Homes damaged, several rescued after mudslide in Monterey Co.
Bay Area man charged with stockpiling weapons, explosives
Oscar, Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
Show More
Winter storm brings snow to Napa Valley
CA health worker dies after getting 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, report says
SFUSD can move forward with name changes for 44 schools
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Mrs. Fields Cookies interview in 1984
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
More TOP STORIES News