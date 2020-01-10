Student arrested, handgun recovered after lockdown at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek, police say

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Police arrested a student and confiscated a handgun after a lockdown that occurred at Las Lomas High School in Walnut Creek.Officers received a report of a student on campus with a concealed firearm on Thursday around 11 a.m. at the East Bay high school located on South Main Street.The school resource officer, who was on campus, quickly located and detained the student. The officer searched the student's backpack and found a loaded handgun inside, officials say.As a precautionary measure, the school was placed on lockdown until the police department determined the campus was safe.The student was arrested for being in possession of a loaded firearm and transported to the police department, officials report.The student's name will not be released because of the student's age.The investigation is still ongoing and police ask people to contact Officer Rosenbusch at 925-256-3532 with any information regarding the incident.