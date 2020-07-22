Society

San Francisco mayor to give update on COVID-19 as cases skyrocket statewide

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This update comes as cases continue to steadily rise in California, surpassing New York Wednesday as the state with the highest number of positive cases.

California reported more than 12,800 COVID-19 cases in just a 24-hour period, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday during his update on the pandemic.

This is the highest number of cases reported in one day in California since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 34 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

San Francisco was added to the state's virus watch list on Friday, which forced indoor malls and non-essential offices to close Monday.

San Mateo County remains the only Bay Area county not on the state's watch list for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, San Francisco has a total of 5,459 cases of the virus and has reported 53 deaths, according to the health department.

More than 221,000 COVID-19 tests have been taken in the county.

California has more than 413,000 cases of the virus.


