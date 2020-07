San Francisco mayor announces expanded COVID-19 testing as cases rise statewide

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the city, which will bring two new mobile pop-up sites, another city testing site and increased testing capacity at a site along the Embarcadero.The new testing sites will allow for an additional 1,400 San Franciscans to be tested for the virus each day.San Francisco has a total of 5,469 cases of COVID-19, the mayor announced Wednesday afternoon.The mobile testing sites will be able to conduct 250 tests each per day and will rotate to different parts of San Francisco where testing is most needed. One of the sites launches this week and another next week, Breed said.This update from San Francisco's mayor comes as cases continue to steadily rise in California, which surpassed New York Wednesday as the state with the highest number of positive cases.San Francisco's Director of Public Health Grant Colfax also spoke during Wednesday's briefing, reiterating the city's reopening plan must remain on pause."We know there are more cases as the virus continues to spread," he said.San Francisco was added to the state's virus watch list on Friday , which forced indoor malls and non-essential offices to close Monday.San Mateo County remains the only Bay Area county not on the state's watch list for COVID-19."We have flattened the curve before and we must do it again," Colfax said.The new testing sites announced Wednesday will increase San Francisco's testing capacity by 45 percent, the mayor said.Though Colfax emphasized, "we are not going to test our way out of the pandemic."California reported more than 12,800 COVID-19 cases in just a 24-hour period, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday during his update on the pandemic.This is the highest number of cases reported in one day in California since the start of the pandemic.California has more than 413,000 cases of the virus.