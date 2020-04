WATCH LIVE: Mayor London Breed addresses COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in a public briefing Wednesday afternoon.The mayor's 1 p.m. press conference comes after six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, announced earlier in the day that certain shelter-in-place restrictions will be relaxed beginning May 4.County officials announced Monday that the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order is being extended until May 31.Beginning next Monday, certain outdoor activities and construction will be able to resume as part of the easing of restrictions.There are a total 7,273 cases of coronavirus in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley.The shelter-in-place restrictions are being eased in those seven jurisdictions.Watch Mayor Breed's press conference above or on ABC7's Facebook page