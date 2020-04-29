Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Mayor London Breed addresses COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in a public briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor's 1 p.m. press conference comes after six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, announced earlier in the day that certain shelter-in-place restrictions will be relaxed beginning May 4.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4

County officials announced Monday that the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order is being extended until May 31.

Beginning next Monday, certain outdoor activities and construction will be able to resume as part of the easing of restrictions.

There are a total 7,273 cases of coronavirus in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, as well as the City of Berkeley.

The shelter-in-place restrictions are being eased in those seven jurisdictions.

Watch Mayor Breed's press conference above or on ABC7's Facebook page.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronaviruslondon breedshelter in placepandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Newsom announces plan to deliver 'food boxes' to families
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
CORONAVIRUS
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 pass 1,000
Artists release free quarantine coloring book
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan to deliver 'food boxes' to families
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus updates: Some shelter-in-place restrictions to be lifted in Bay Area
Show More
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 to change frequencies today
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'Super Science with Drew': Making Fog
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More TOP STORIES News