WATCH LIVE: Mayor London Breed addresses COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nearly all retail businesses in San Francisco will reopen Monday for curbside pickup and delivery sales, Mayor London Breed announced during a Wednesday press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

This accounts for 95 percent of San Francisco retail businesses, Breed said.

The announcement does not apply to malls.

Manufacturing can resume as well, but with modifications, the mayor said.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,994 cases of coronavirus in San Francisco. Seventy patients remain hospitalized and 35 San Franciscans have died of the virus.

During Wednesday's press conference the mayor addressed the significant economic impact San Francisco is facing because of the pandemic.

The city is facing a $1.7 billion deficit and must close a $250 million shortfall in the current year, according to the city.

On Monday, the mayor discussed San Francisco's reopening and transition into Gov. Gavin Newsom's "Phase 2," which has allowed non-essential businesses to reopen and some manufacturing to resume operation in California.

Gov. Newsom also detailed reopening requirements for dine-in restaurants and shopping malls on Tuesday, but so far, only 12 California counties have the green light to move forward with reopening.

Those counties are: Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sutter Tuolumne and Yuba counties.

Once open for dining in, restaurants will have to follow strict precautions outlined by the state.

Last week, Breed said some businesses in San Francisco, like bookstores and florists, could open as soon as next Monday, but that was dependent on hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases in the city.

The reopening of restaurants and shopping malls in San Francisco is moving much slower than other rural parts of the California.

Director of Public Health Grant Colfax outlined five guidelines earlier this week for San Francisco businesses to reopen:

1. Create a health and safety plan

2. Ensure face coverings and safe social distancing in the workplace

3. Provide proper cleaning materials such as handwashing stations, hand sanitizers and wipes

4. Protect customers by marking social distancing marks

5. Limit handling of produce by customers and ending all self-service foods and drinks

San Francisco health and city officials urge residents to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and get tested for the virus if you work outside.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

