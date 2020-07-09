Health & Fitness

SF Mayor London Breed tested for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed says she's awaiting COVID-19 test results after attending an event with a person who was aware they had tested positive.



Breed says she's taking precautions suggested for people who have a moderate to low exposure and that she's practicing strict mask and social distancing practices, as well as, limiting public events for the next ten days.

RELATED: California preparing for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Newsom says

"I cannot stress this enough: if you test positive, it's on you to stay home and not expose others," said Mayor Breed.





