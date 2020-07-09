SF Mayor London Breed tested for COVID-19 after being exposed to virus at event

Today, I was informed that recently I attended an event that was also attended by an individual who was aware that they had tested positive for COVID-19.



Following consultation with the Department of Public Health, I’ve taken a COVID-19 test and am waiting for the results. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

I am taking all precautions suggested by the Department of Public Health for those who have a moderate to low exposure to COVID, including practicing strict masking and social distancing practices, and limiting any public events for the next 10 days. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

I know people want to be out in public right now, but this disease is killing people. It's simply reckless for those who have tested positive go out and risk the lives of others.



I cannot stress this enough: if you test positive, it’s on you to stay home and not expose others. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

Listen to public health experts! Wear a mask, keep your distance, & wash your hands. If you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19, if you're going into work, or if you have symptoms, get tested by visiting https://t.co/e8APZ1YBzO. If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, stay home. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

If a member of our contact tracing team reaches out to talk to you after you’ve been diagnosed or to discuss a possible exposure, listen to them, follow their guidance, and ask them for any support you need.



We all need to do our part to keep each other safe. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 9, 2020

