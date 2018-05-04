On the surface, everything appears quiet along East Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley. But as you get closer to the apartment complex located at the end of this dead-end street, you'll see smears of blood on the pavement. A horrifying reminder of the tragic shooting that took place here Thursday afternoon.While details are still being pieced together, those who live in the apartment complex are baffled and saddened by what happened.Pilar Arnao has lived in one of the complex's 9 units for about 12 years. "It was a long, painful day."She's still processing what happened. "I have never seen anything like this and never imagined anything happening here."A 71-year old tenant, Victor Lugo is suspected of shooting his landlord, Leonard Lew, over a pending eviction.Sarah Butler, another tenant in the building has nothing but positive memories of Lew. "He was a really sweet guy, couldn't ask for a better landlord. Very considerate of all his tenants, and very fair."Lew's daughter, 30-year-old Sabrina, was also shot and later died at the Marin General. One neighbor describing her as the apple of her father's eye.On Thursday, SKY7 showed the SWAT team breaking down an apartment door on the second floor. The suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A notice from the coroner now seals an adjacent apartment shut.Butler describes Lugo as reclusive."He never came out of his apartment, he was very, very eccentric. I think in 2 years I saw him twice."The Marin County Sheriff and the Lew family are requesting privacy.