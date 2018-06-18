LOOKBACK: 25-year anniversary of brutal Larkspur murder

Brutal murder of 92-year-old Ursula CinolloJune 1993Larkspur, Calif.This June marks the 25th anniversary of the brutal murder of 92-year-old Ursula Cinollo, known to friends and family as Ursie. Cinollo was killed in her Larkspur apartment, where she lived alone and was recovering from hip surgery.According to Margo Rohrbacher, spokesperson for the Central Marin Police, Cinollo was a great-grandmother who moved to Larkspur to be near her family.Cinollo was very active in the community, volunteering with organizations that helped single parents in need, veterans and homeless people. "She was loved by everyone that knew her," Rohrbocher said.Police revealed that Cinollo was stabbed multiple times with a kitchen knife but have released very few other details of the 1993 crime.Around the time of the murder, now-retired detective Ernie Schwarz told ABC7: "There was no sign of forced entry and there was nothing missing from the apartment, near as we can tell. So we can't establish really what the motive was."Schwarz said the last people known to have seen Cinollo alive were workers fixing a leak at her Lincoln Village apartment in Larkspur landing. Cinollo's son-in-law found her body.Even after all these years, investigators believe there is someone who knows something that could end the mystery. Even a small piece of information that may not seem important could hold the key.If you know anything about the case, Central Marin Police investigators urge you to call them at 415 927-5150 or email TIPScentralmarinpolice.org.