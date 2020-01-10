LOOKBACK: Meghan and Harry not the first Royals wanting to escape to North America, Princess Margaret's 1965 trip to SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle made international headlines, when they said they wanted to split time between North America and the United Kingdom. As featured in the Netflix show, "The Crown," they weren't the first Royals to want to escape, Princess Margaret, the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II, took San Francisco by storm in 1965.The Princess, and her husband, arrived in San Francisco with an entourage of 16 and were greeted by then Mayor John Shelley and his family. Hundreds of fans gathered at San Francisco International Airport, and along San Francisco streets to greet the queen. Among the celebrities to meet the Princess, San Francisco native Carol Channing, in town for a production of "Hello Dolly."The Princess, stopped by the San Francisco Press Club to receive an award, and give an unheard of Royal press conference."I've longed to come to this country for ages," the Princess said, "and I am thrilled that it has become a reality.""We are delighted that our visit should start here in your beautiful city of San Francisco," she added.The visit included a trip to Monterey, and UC Berkeley. Catching a ride on a cable car, taking in a visit to Coit Tower, and a Mass at Grace Cathedral before heading to Los Angeles.