loma prieta earthquake

Looking back at 1989 Loma Prieta quake in Santa Cruz

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake forever changed the city of Santa Cruz, and in particular, its downtown core.

ABC7 ORIGINALS: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake

"I saw black smoke rising from the downtown area, and I thought, 'Oh my God, the downtown's on fire.' But, it turned out it was just the dust from buildings that had collapsed," said local historian Ross Gibson.

Gibson served on a committee called "Vision Santa Cruz" that was created to help the city rebuild its downtown, one that had been struggling, well before the quake.

RELATED: 30 years after Loma Prieta quake, scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'

"We had to get stakeholders from different sides of the spectrum to come together. You had the business community, you had the historic preservation community, you had neighbors and people who use the downtown," said Gibson.

Like many that day, Tom Brezsny, community leader and realtor, was getting ready to head home to watch the World Series when the shaking started. He says 40 percent of the buildings downtown were damaged beyond repair.

RELATED: Bridging the Faults - The catastrophic fall and slow rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta

"People can remember the sights, the sounds, the smells even of that day," said Brezsny. "It was a visceral watershed moment for many, many individuals, and those stories are still flowing through the heart of Santa Cruz."

Downtown Santa Cruz has since become a vibrant and pedestrian-friendly hub that many other cities across the country have tried to replicate.

Take a look at ABC7's in-depth coverage of the Loma Prieta earthquake here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa cruzearthquakesanta cruz countyloma prieta earthquake
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOMA PRIETA EARTHQUAKE
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Bay Area quake hot zones identified
Bay Area remembers lives lost in Loma Prieta earthquake
Which buildings are more likely to fall during a Bay Area quake?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Which buildings are more likely to fall during a Bay Area quake?
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
The Earthquake Effect: See how close you are to the Hayward Fault
West Oakland residents remembers collapse of Cypress Freeway
Bay Area quake hot zones identified
Show More
All lanes reopened on eastbound Hwy 37 in Sonoma Co. after fire
White House: Ukraine aid held up in part over election probe
SF artist illustrates people's memories from Loma Prieta earthquake
Ready to dance? Oakland theatre selling 'Baby Rave' tickets
California unveils nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System
More TOP STORIES News