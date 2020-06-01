WATCH LIVE: Police responding to looting at Broadway Plaza, Target in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- The Walnut Creek Police Department is responding to reports of looting at Broadway Plaza.
Several tweets from an East Bay Times photographer shows a group marching down a street and breaking into Nordstrom. Other video shows a group running out of Macy's with several pieces of clothing in hand.
It's unknown at this time if any other business were looted.
This story is developing, stay with us for updates.
