Society

L'Oreal to remove words like 'whitening' from its skin care products

The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday.
PARIS -- French cosmetics giant L'Oreal says it will remove words like "whitening" from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism.

L'Oreal said in a statement Saturday that it "has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products."

The decision follows a similar move by Anglo-Dutch company Unilever on Thursday.

Earlier this month, L'Oreal tweeted that that it "stands in solidarity with the Black community and against injustice of any kind."

The post drew a negative reaction from people who see the company's business model and advertising as focused on white consumers.

Mrs. Butterworth's, Cream of Wheat join brands changing images amid racial protests
EMBED More News Videos

Mrs. Butterworth's and Cream of Wheat are the latest brands to announce plans to reshape their image in the wake of racial protests still happening across the country.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestbusinessracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Additional remains found in Killeen near recovered soldier's remains
Oakland LGBTQ center vandalized on Pride weekend
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Crews contain 12-acre brush fire north of Benicia in Solano Co.
SF re-imagines Pride 2020, virtual events go live
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Cases increase in 6 Bay Area counties
Family of man killed by police in San Leandro Walmart demands action
Contra Costa Co. evaluating current reopening timeline
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
WATCH MONDAY: Golden State Killer suspect expected to plead guilty
More TOP STORIES News