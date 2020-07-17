Coronavirus California

Los Altos continues street closures to encourage people to shop local with 'Open Streets' initiative

'People love their downtown so much, they really want it to survive and thrive through the coronavirus pandemic'
By
LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Los Altos continues to close downtown streets to make room for businesses to operate outside amid novel coronavirus pandemic.

The "Open Streets Los Altos" initiative is aimed at getting residents to shop local.

"People love their downtown so much, they really want it to survive and thrive through the coronavirus pandemic," said Sonia Lee, Los Altos spokeswoman.

Main Street from First to Third streets, and State Street from Second to Third streets will be closed from Thursday morning through Monday morning. A portion of Fourth street will also be closed.

The program, started in June, is currently slated to run through September 28, with streets reopening around 6 a.m. on Mondays, according to a release by the city.

Pedestrians on closed streets are required to wear a mask except for when seated at a restaurant and actively eating or drinking. Children under the age of two are also exempt.

Retailers along the stretch of closed roads are expected to extend hours to 8 p.m. on Fridays to encourage locals to shop.

There will be designated pickup and drop-off locations along the numbered streets and drivers are encouraged to park at the nearby plazas.

Find a list of open businesses here.

