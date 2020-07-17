Los Altos continues street closures to encourage people to shop local with 'Open Streets' initiative

The "Open Streets Los Altos" initiative is aimed at getting residents to shop local.
"People love their downtown so much, they really want it to survive and thrive through the coronavirus pandemic," said Sonia Lee, Los Altos spokeswoman.
Main Street from First to Third streets, and State Street from Second to Third streets will be closed from Thursday morning through Monday morning. A portion of Fourth street will also be closed.
RELATED: Redwood City launches new initiative by closing streets, hoping to help restaurants impacted by COVID-19
The program, started in June, is currently slated to run through September 28, with streets reopening around 6 a.m. on Mondays, according to a release by the city.
Pedestrians on closed streets are required to wear a mask except for when seated at a restaurant and actively eating or drinking. Children under the age of two are also exempt.
Retailers along the stretch of closed roads are expected to extend hours to 8 p.m. on Fridays to encourage locals to shop.
There will be designated pickup and drop-off locations along the numbered streets and drivers are encouraged to park at the nearby plazas.
Find a list of open businesses here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties:Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay athome orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US