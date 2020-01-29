Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: San Jose's Los Tigres del Norte to kick off Spanish language broadcast

Para ver una versión de la historia en español presiona aquí.

The San-Jose based, legendary Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte will open the Spanish broadcast for Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 with a video presentation before the game.

"We care so much for the community and we want to be part of it," said band member, Hernan Hernandez. "The Super Bowl is the biggest celebration here in the United States and also in some parts of the world."

During the presentation video, Los Tigres del Norte will pay homage to the 100 seasons of the NFL and speak about the growing Hispanic fan base for the American sport.

"My oldest son, Hernan Jr., he started playing football when he was in school and he use to play in a little league," said Hernandez. "That's why I got into it and started liking it. But in the past, soccer used to be our main sport."

Los Tigres del Norte agreed to the video presentation in the hopes that having more Latinos on screen will send a broader message of inclusion.

Colombian Grammy Award-winner, Shakira and Puerto Rican-American superstar Jennifer Lopez, will also make history during this year's halftime show

This will mark the first time in the Super Bowl's 54 year history that two Latinas will headline the show.

When referring to how the Super Bowl plays a role in unifying cultures, Hernandez said, "Playing with another nationality, not only between the Hispanics. That's how you unite the community. That's how you get peace, relationships and life."

Los Tigres del Norte are also releasing a new music album on Jan. 31 in homage to Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez titled "Y su palabra es la ley... Homenaje a Vicente Fernández."

