Personal Finance

Lottery: Colorado man wins $1 million jackpot twice on same day

WINNER WINNER! With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.
PUEBLO, Colo. -- With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

Colorado Lottery officials identified "Joe B." as the winner of two $1 million Powerball jackpots on March 25. He claimed the winnings on Friday, KUSA-TV reported.

MORE: Lottery winner claims prize in 'Scream' mask to hide identity
EMBED More News Videos

One man doesn't want anyone to know he's a new millionaire.



The winning tickets were sold on Lake Avenue in Pueblo at two different stores, about a mile apart, officials said.

"Joe B." bought one ticket in the morning and the other in the evening, communications director Meghan Dougherty said.

The Colorado Lottery received approval earlier this month to process winning tickets worth $10,000 or more at a touch-free, drive-thru claims office amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners must make an appointment to claim their prize, or do so through the mail.

MORE: How does the lottery jackpot grow?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoloradojackpotu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilead says drug proved effective against virus in US study
WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara Co. health officer to give update on COVID-19
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give COVID-19 update
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. to announce new details on shelter-in-place order
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 to change frequencies today
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on WB I-80 in SF, all lanes reopened
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
California's consideration of July school start sparks backlash
More TOP STORIES News