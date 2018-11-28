'Lotto scam' hits South Bay residents

Another 'lotto scam' targeting seniors in the South Bay. Santa Clara Co. DA's office reports at least two dozen cases have been reviewed since September. More details on @abc7newsbayarea at 6:30pm -- and we'll also share it on https://t.co/ihc37MHWXj later this evening. #SanJose — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) November 29, 2018

In Santa Clara County, there's a familiar lotto scam making the rounds again with an uptick in reports to the District Attorney's Office.Now, authorities are urging residents to be on the lookout."You might get something in the mail, a phone call, or an email from a scammer, typically abroad, an international person," said veteran prosecutor Cherie Boulard.How it works is the person on the other end says you've won the lottery or a sweepstakes. However, in order to collect the prize, you must first wire some money to cover a set of fees and/or taxes. The elderly are typically targeted."They come from an earlier generation where people just didn't do this to each other, so they're a little more vulnerable, maybe a little more gullible, so we really like to look out for these people," said Boulard.Recently, an 81-year-old man from Morgan Hill became a victim. He sent $54,000 to scammers after being told he had won a two million dollar prize. In this case, detectives were able to track where he had wired the money, and then followed a trail from Los Angeles to a New York middleman to get most of it back."We were somewhat lucky in this case because he had reported this almost immediately to local law enforcement," Boulard said. "The last thing we want is for these elders to lose their nest egg during their golden years to a scammer like this because chances are, we aren't going to be able to get the money back."The District Attorney's Office has seen nearly two dozen similar cases since September and says more seniors are now willing to speak out about being scammed.From the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office:What to do if you have been contacted and/or have paid money: