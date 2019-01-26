Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for murder suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead. Watch the report from January 26, 2019.

NEW ORLEANS --
Authorities in Louisiana say a shooting has left five people dead in two parishes. A suspect was at large and was being sought.

Officials say the Saturday morning shootings happened in Ascension and Livingston parishes, about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed on Facebook that three deaths happened in his parish on Saturday. The victims were identified as Billy Ernest, Tanner Ernest, and Summer Ernest.

Separately on Facebook, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said two people were shot to death in the city of Gonzalez. The victims were identified as Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 51. Their 21-year-old son, Dakota, was being sought by authorities and was wanted on first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous and was driving a 2004 Dodge pickup, gray and silver in color.

Ascension sheriff's spokeswoman Allison Hudson says authorities believe the shootings in the two parishes are connected, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationshootingshooting rampagemanhuntu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Golden Gate Bridge's concrete foundations to be inspected
Person found dead inside bathroom at San Leandro BART station
Man shot, killed near SJSU campus
Stanford track team escapes burning bus in Seattle
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Federal workers protest at Oakland airport
Show More
Tinder settles age discrimination lawsuit with California users
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny with above average temperatures
NHL All-Star Weekend leaves lasting impression on Bay Area students
34 dead, up to 300 feared missing after dam collapse
Camp Fire survivor helps young furloughed lawyer
More News