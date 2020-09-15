Breonna Taylor case: City of Louisville expected to announce 'substantial' settlement in shooting

Tamika Palmer, far left, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and other family members meet with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Aug. 12, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Christopher 2X via AP

Billboards displaying a portrait of Breonna Taylor are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged. Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine funded the billboards.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The city of Louisville is expected to announce a substantial settlement with Breonna Taylor's family later today.According to the Courier-Journal, the deal is expected to include a cash payment to Taylor's family and police reforms.Police commanders would need approval from a judge for all search warrants. And officers involved in shootings could be subjected to drug and alcohol testing.Taylor was shot and killed by police back in March, when officers conducted a raid at her home. Her death, along with the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery sparked protests across the country.