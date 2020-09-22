Louisville police declare state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Police in Louisville, Kentucky, were restricting access to downtown in preparation for the state attorney general's announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.

"While we do not know when the Attorney General will make his announcement, LMPD is taking the following actions now to ensure the area is as safe as possible for those coming downtown to express their First Amendment Rights, as well as those who live and work in the area," the Louisville Metro Police Department said Tuesday in a statement.

Police said they would place barricades around Jefferson Square Park, where many protests have been held, and the perimeter of the downtown area, allow only pedestrians in the blocks immediately surrounding Jefferson Square Park, restrict vehicle traffic in other areas of downtown and limit access to parking garages.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said earlier this month that "an investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a certain timeline."

"When the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about an announcement," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city has agreed to a settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor that includes a $12 million payment and police reforms after the Black woman was fatally shot by police who burst into her apartment at night.



Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot eight times March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.

Large protests over Taylor's death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful, including a massive march outside the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor's family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

"We recognize that this is an inconvenience, and will cause difficulty for those that live, work and have business downtown, and we apologize for this inconvenience. However, public safety is our number one priority, and it would be irresponsible if we did not take preemptive action to preserve it," police said.

On Monday, police had said the department canceled vacations and were setting up barricades in preparation for the decision.

Federal officials have closed the federal courthouse and other federal buildings for the week.

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor's family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.

EMBED More News Videos

Billboards displaying a portrait of Breonna Taylor are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in her death be arrested and charged. Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine funded the billboards.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyprotestfatal shootingpolice shootingshootingu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
Track Bay Area air quality levels
Inequity could slow CA's COVID-19 reopening process
Election 2020: Here's how to register to vote
Mountain lion sighting has Pacifica neighborhood on edge
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
AccuWeather forecast: Welcome to fall
Show More
Online learning not ideal for all students, experts say
COVID-19 updates: Counties expected to move up in reopening tiers today
SF to help small businesses pay for their broken windows
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
SJ family's food truck stolen in brazen theft caught on video
More TOP STORIES News