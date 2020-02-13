Food & Drink

Quick and special Valentine's Day desserts you can make at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Making sweets for your sweetie on Valentine's Day is always a great idea! Chase Center and Warriors in-house senior pastry chef, Bianca Montijo, shows ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Mike Nicco a quick and easy chocolate mousse recipe and then three different ways to present it.

Warriors' in-house Senior Pastry Chef, Bianca Montijo, shares a chocolate mousse recipe, perfect for Valentines Day dessert.

