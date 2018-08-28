Fully-loaded lumber truck flips over at Menlo Park construction site

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
A truck loaded with lumber overturned at a construction site in Menlo Park Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The truck and 53-foot trailer overturned at the Station 1300 construction site and tumbled into an underground parking area.

The driver was treated by firefighters for back and shoulder injuries and transported to Stanford Hospital.

The trailer was fully loaded with lumber when it rolled over while traveling down a ramp to the garage area that was under construction.

No further details were immediately available.
